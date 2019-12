Jewher Ilham, daughter of Ilham Tohti, Uyghur economist and human rights activist, delivers a speech during the award ceremony for his 2019 EU Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Jewher Ilham, daughter of Ilham Tohti, Uyghur economist and human rights activist, holds a portrait of her father during the award ceremony for his 2019 EU Sakharov Prize at the European Parliament in Strasbourg, France, 18 December 2019. EFE/EPA/PATRICK SEEGER

Jailed activist Ilham Tohti's daughter has urged the European Union to press Beijing on its treatment of members of the Uyghur minority.

Jewher Ilham accepted the 2019 Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought on Wednesday on behalf of her father, who has been imprisoned in China.