Myanmar police officer walks past near a pile of illegal drugs burning during a 'Destruction Ceremony of Seized Narcotic Drugs', held to mark the International Day against Drug Abuse in Yangon, Myanmar, Jun.26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NYEIN CHAN NAING

Eastern Myanmar has become one of the major sources of the production of crystal meth, and the growing supply of the illicit drug is fueling a decades old ethnic conflict in the region, the International Crisis Group said Tuesday.

According to a new study by the Brussels-based nonprofit, the drug is produced on a large scale in the state of Shan both in areas under the control of ethnic minority guerrillas and in areas controlled by the Myanmar army, directly or through allied armed groups.