View of boats on July 24, 2019, collecting some of the tons of seaweed, or kelp, that collects each day along the beach at Playa del Carmen, in Mexico's Quintana Roo state on the Yucatan Peninsula. Illegal dumping of the kelp in local forests and rivers is ruining the local ecosystem. EFE-EPA/ Juan Valdivia

Thousands of tons of kelp collected in recent months in Puerto Morelos, in Mexico's Quintana Roo state on the Yucatan Peninsula are being illegally dumped in jungle zones and into rivers, putting the local ecosystem at risk.

According to what experts told EFE, the approximately 40 tons of kelp gathered each day at the tourist resort are being taken to illegal rubbish dumps, an environmental crime that violates federal regulations.