This handout photo provided on Mar. 2, 2018 by Greenpeace shows a storage area for processed timber at a camp that is allegedly illegal within the PT Mohairson Pawan Khatulistiwa company concession in the Sungai Putri forest, of Ketapang district in the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan. EFE/GREENPEACE HANDOUT PHOTO

This photo provided on Jan. 30, 2017 by Greenpeace shows a rescue team from the conservation organization International Animal Rescue evacuating a male orangutan from a pineapple plantation owned by a resident near Sungai Awan Kiri, in the Ketapang district of the Indonesian province of West Kalimantan. EFE/Heribertus Suciadi / International Animal Rescue / Greenpeace

Ongoing illegal logging in Borneo on Wednesday threatens one of the largest orangutan sanctuaries on the island where a Spanish veterinarian struggles to preserve a habitat in which the Indonesian government made a land concession to a timber company.

According to official figures, between 950 and 1,200 orangutans live in Sungai Putri, an area of about 57,000 hectares (140,850 acres) in the Ketapang district of West Kalimantan province, dominated by peat bogs and high levels of biodiversity.