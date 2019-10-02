The illegal wildlife trade continues to expand in the Americas and is threatening the survival of millions of species, with animals sold in cruel conditions to collectors and exotic food markets or for use in the entertainment industry and as pets.

United Nations figures indicate that this global crime generates nearly $23 billion annually - making it the fourth most lucrative after drug-, human- and arms-trafficking - and especially affects the Americas because that region is home to five of the 10 most ecologically diverse countries on the planet (Brazil, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico and Peru) as well as one of the world's leading markets for illegal wildlife (the United States).