Cardinal Blase Joseph Cupich, Archbishop of Chicago, USA, during a genaral audience in Paul VI hall at the Vatican City, Feb. 7, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/ALESSANDRO DI MEO

epa04495005 Priests arrive at the Holy Name Cathedral for the installation Mass of Archbishop Blase J. Cupich in Chicago, Illinois, USA, 18 November 2014. Cupich become the ninth Archbishop of Chicago succeeding retiring Cardinal Francis George. EPA/KAMIL KRZACZYNSKI

The six Catholic dioceses of Illinois state in the United States hid the names of 500 priests accused of sexual abuse, authorities said on Wednesday.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan said in a report that the Catholic Church received allegations against 690 parish priests, of whom only 185 were credibly accused and their names released.