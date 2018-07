Governor of the US state of Illinois Bruce Rauner speaks during a ceremony in Warsaw, Poland, Apr. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/PAWEL SUPERNAK POLAND OUT

The governor of Illinois on Thursday called for the constituents in a Chicago-area congressional district not to vote for a neo-Nazi candidate running as a Republican in the mid-term elections in November.

"To the voters of the 3rd Congressional District: vote for anybody but Arthur Jones. Nazis have no place in our country and no one should vote for him," Illinois' Republican Governor Bruce Rauner wrote on his Twitter account on Thursday.