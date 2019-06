Agencia EFE's Abraham Pineda Jacome (C) gives an interview in Matamoros, Mexico, on Wednesday, June 26, about the poignant photo he took of a migrant man and his 2-year-old daughter lying dead in the Rio Grande. EFE-EPA/Diego Armando Cruz

The photographer whose shot of a Salvadoran man and his 2-year-old daughter lying dead in the Rio Grande has touched people around the world told EFE here Wednesday that the image reflects the desperation of Central American migrants who cross Mexico with hopes of reaching the United States.

Agencia EFE's Abraham Pineda Jacome snapped the photo of Oscar Martinez, 25, and young Valeria on the Mexican side of the river that constitutes the border between the Aztec nation and its northern neighbor.