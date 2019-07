Filipino former First Lady Imelda Marcos gestures during her 90th birthday celebration, a day ahead of her birthday, in Manila, Philippines, July 1, 2019 (issued July 2, 2019). EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Emergency responders attend to Filipino supporters of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos who exhibited possible symptoms of food poisoning outside the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino supporter of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos squats on the ground and exhibits possible symptoms off food poisoning outside the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

A Filipino supporter (C) of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos is assisted to a waiting ambulance after exhibiting possible symptoms of food poisoning outside the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig City, east of Manila, Philippines, July 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

The children of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos apologized on Thursday for the food poisoning suffered by over 450 supporters after they attended a celebration for her 90th birthday.

"My mom and our entire family are helping everyone who were affected get proper care. We are making sure that they are all okay," Imelda's daughter Imee said on Twitter.