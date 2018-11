Protesters hold placards calling for the imprisonment of former Philippine first lady Imelda Marcos during a rally outside the Sandiganbayan anti-graft court in Quezon City, east of Manila, Philippines, Nov 13 November 2018. EPA-EFE/ROLEX DELA PENA

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) is escorted out of court after a hearing at the Sandiganbayan anti-corruption court in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov 16 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

Former First Lady Imelda Marcos (C) attends a hearing at the Sandiganbayan anti-corruption court in Quezon City, Philippines, Nov 16 2018. EPA-EFE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Philippine congresswoman Imelda Marcos, widow of dictator Ferdinand Marcos, filed a motion late Monday before a court that sentenced her for corruption to transfer her case to the Supreme Court, where she seeks to appeal the sentence.

On Nov. 9, the anti-corruption court (Sandiganbayan) found Imelda, 89, guilty of seven counts of corruption she incurred while she was the governor of Manila (1975-86) and sentenced her to between six and 11 years of prison for each.