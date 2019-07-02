Filipino former First Lady Imelda Marcos (R) is seen during her 90th birthday celebration, a day ahead of her birthday, in Manila, Philippines, July 1, 2019 (issued July 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR

Filipino former First Lady Imelda Marcos (R) with her son Bongbong (L) attends her 90th birthday celebration, a day ahead of her birthday, in Manila, Philippines, July 1, 2019 (issued July 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR

Filipino former First Lady Imelda Marcos (R) is greeted by a supporter during her 90th birthday celebration, a day ahead of her birthday, in Manila, Philippines, July 1, 2019 (issued July 2, 2019). EPA-EFE/STR

Known for her penchant for luxury and vast collection of shoes and jewelry, the former first lady of Manila, Imelda Marcos, turned 90 years on Tuesday after shying away from the public eye for the first time in almost a decade and battling multiple corruption cases.

Over 30 years after the end of "The Conjugal Dictatorship" – Ferdinand and Imelda Marcos ruled the Philippines between 1965-1986, eight years of them under martial law – the former first lady remains immensely popular in the country, which had allowed her to carve out a political career in democracy that came to an end two days ago.