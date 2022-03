Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva gestures during a press conference on the occasion of a meeting with economic and financial organizations in Berlin at the German chancellery in Berlin, Germany, 26 August 2021. EPA-EFE FILE/CLEMENS BILAN / POOL

A file photo dated 18 May 2011 showing the logo of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) at the entrance of the Headquarters of the IMF, also known as building HQ2, in Washington, DC, USA. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

The executive board of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Wednesday approved a disbursement of $1.4 billion in emergency financing support to Ukraine and warned that the war started by Russia will cause a "deep recession" in the country.

The amount approved by the Fund matches that requested by the Ukrainian government and will serve to "mitigate the economic impact" of the war, the IMF said in a statement.