International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a seminar at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department Maurice Obstfeld (R) and Deputy Director of the Research Department at the IMF Gian Maria Milesi-Ferretti (L) speak during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department Maurice Obstfeld speaks during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 09, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The International Monetary Fund on Tuesday warned of a further slowing down in the economic growth in the Euro zone, which stood at 2 percent this year, due to persistent uncertainty over Brexit and low productivity.

The eurozone is expected to grow by 2 percent this year, two-tenths less than that expected in July, and 1.9 percent in 2019.