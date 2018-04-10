Chinese President Xi Jinping looks on during a plenary session of the BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa) Summit, in Xiamen, Fuja province, China, Sept. 04, 2017. EPA-EFE/FILE/TYRONE SIU / POOL

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi (C) speaks to the media during the press briefing about Boao Forum For Asia (BFA) Annual Conference 2018 in Beijing, China, Apr. 03, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

The International Monetary Fund chief Tuesday praised the Chinese president for opening up the country's economy while urging him to close the digital, regulatory and innovation divide in the country.

Xi Jinping "has been very specific, (has spoken of) opening banking, insurance, and automotive sectors, removing gaps, reducing barriers, providing a more friendly business environment, advocating openness," Christine Lagarde said in her speech at the inaugural session of the Boao Forum for Asia in Beijing.