IMF Managing Director Christine Lagarde (l.), seen with IMFC Chairman Lesetja Kganyago (c.) and IMF Communications Director Gerry Rice (r.), tells the media on April 13, 2019, at the end of the IMF spring meetings in Washington, that no consensus was reached on whether or not to recognize Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela. EFE-EPA/Shawn Thew

The executive committee of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) ended its spring meetings Saturday without reaching a consensus on whether or not to recognize Juan Guaido as president of Venezuela and so proceed with a financial rescue program, though with a commitment to act promptly against the global economic slowdown.

At the final press conference of the biannual meeting of the IMF and the World Bank, the managing director of the IMF, Christine Lagarde, said that the international organization has not yet reached an agreement on a possible recognition of Guaido.