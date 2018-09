A supporter of 'Stand of Defiance European Movement' (SODEM), a movement whose central message is that Brexit was 'not the will of the people', stands outside of the Palace of Westminster in London, Britain, Sept. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/NEIL HALL

The International Monetary Fund on Monday warned that any Brexit deal would negatively impact the United Kingdom economy as well as that of the European Union, although less significantly.

Christine Lagarde, the IMF's managing director, gave a speech at the Treasury in London, less than 200 days until the UK, which is yet to secure a post-Brexit deal with Brussels, is due to depart the bloc.