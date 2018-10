Indonesian activists hold placards reading 'Reject one map policy from the World Bank' during an anti-International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting rally in front of the US embassy in Jakarta, Indonesia, 08 October 2018. The Indonesian resort island of Bali will host the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/ADI WEDA

An Indonesian woman waves traditional fabric during a handicraft exhibition at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 08 October 2018. Bali will host the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian workers prepares the venue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 08 October 2018. Bali will host the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

Indonesian workers prepares the venue of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 08 October 2018. Bali will host the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) on Tuesday lowered its global growth forecast for 2018 and 2019 to 3.7 percent - in both cases two tenths less than expected in July - due to the trade tensions between the United States and China.

"The impacts of trade policy and uncertainty are becoming evident at the macroeconomic level, while anecdotal evidence accumulates on the resulting harm to companies," Maurice Obstfeld, IMF chief economist said upon presenting the Global Economic Outlook report.