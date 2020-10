The coronavirus-triggered global economic crisis will not be ending anytime soon, according to the International Monetary Fund, which said Tuesday that only China's surprising resilience and massive worldwide fiscal and monetary stimulus have managed to avert an even more devastating blow.

"This crisis is far from over," Gita Gopinath, the IMF's economic counsellor and director of research, said at a press conference during the presentation of the Fund's latest World Economic Outlook report.