Peter Breuer, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Senior Chief for Sri Lanka, speaks during a media briefing at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 September 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Peter Breuer, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Senior Chief for Sri Lanka, speaks during a media briefing at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 September 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

Peter Breuer, International Monetary Fund (IMF) Mission Senior Chief for Sri Lanka, speaks during a media briefing at the Central Bank of Sri Lanka in Colombo, Sri Lanka, 01 September 2022. EFE-EPA/CHAMILA KARUNARATHNE

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) Thursday said it had reached a preliminary agreement with the Sri Lankan government for a $2.9 billion bailout package to help the island nation battle its worst economic crisis in decades.

An IMF statement said it had provisionally agreed on a 48-month arrangement under the Extended Fund Facility (EFF) of about $2.9 billion.