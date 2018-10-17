International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde backed out of Saudi Arabia's flagship business conference in Riyadh, amid growing concerns over the kingdom's role in the alleged murder of a prominent Saudi journalist, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.
Lagarde had previously indicated she would be attending the event, dubbed "Davos in the Desert," but joined a host of global business leaders to pull out of a conference deemed central to the kingdom's plans to attract international investors.