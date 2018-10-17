International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde looks on during the Trade Conference introduction at the International Monitary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MADE NAGI

International Monetary Fund chief Christine Lagarde backed out of Saudi Arabia's flagship business conference in Riyadh, amid growing concerns over the kingdom's role in the alleged murder of a prominent Saudi journalist, according to a report from Dow Jones Newswires supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

Lagarde had previously indicated she would be attending the event, dubbed "Davos in the Desert," but joined a host of global business leaders to pull out of a conference deemed central to the kingdom's plans to attract international investors.