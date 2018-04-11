Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde speaks during an event at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Apr 11, 2018. EPA/JEROME FAVRE

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund on Wednesday told governments around the world to avoid protectionism in all its forms, protect themselves from financial risks and promote growth amid a challenging global economic scenario.

In an address at the University of Hong Kong, Christine Lagarde, who is on a visit to China to attend the Boao Forum, the "Asian Davos," explained that the global economy was in a good place but that there were "darker clouds looming" which could slow down the expected growth for 2018 and 2019.