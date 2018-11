International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde delivers a speech during the plenary session at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 12, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MADE NAGI

The managing director of the International Monetary Fund Monday praised China for facilitating economic and trade cooperation at a time of growing protectionism and an ongoing trade war between China and the United States.

Christine Lagarde also spoke about China's growing importance in global trade during the inauguration of the first China International Import Expo, which began in Shanghai Monday.