Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund Christine Lagarde speaks during an event at the University of Hong Kong in Hong Kong, China, Apr. 11, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/JEROME FAVRE

The IMF on Wednesday pegged the growth of the Chinese economy at a slightly slower pace of 6.6 percent in 2018, followed by a gradual slow down over the next five years.

An IMF mission, led by its Asia and Pacific Assistant Director James Daniel, was in Beijing and southern business-hub Shenzhen from May 17 to 30 and presented the results of an annual report on the Chinese economy, known as Article IV, in a press conference on Wednesday.