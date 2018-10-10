The International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday that market investors appear to be "complacent" about the possibility of an "abrupt adjustment" of financial conditions, despite the fact that risks to global financial stability have increased with trade tensions and monetary normalization in the United States.
"Overall, market participants appear complacent about the risk of a sharp tightening of financial conditions," said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF's monetary and capital-markets department, when presenting the Global Financial Stability report in Bali, Indonesia.