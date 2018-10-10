Indonesian Finance Minister Sri Mulyani Indrawati (R) and International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde (L) speaks during a seminar at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 09 October 2018. Bali is hosting the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

International Monetary Fund (IMF) Managing Director Christine Lagarde speaks during a seminar at the IMF and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 09 October 2018. Bali is hosting the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

IMF Economic Counsellor and Director of Research Department Maurice Obstfeld speaks during the World Economic Outlook press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, 09 October 2018. Bali is hosting the IMF-World Bank annual meeting from 08 to 14 October 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

The International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday that market investors appear to be "complacent" about the possibility of an "abrupt adjustment" of financial conditions, despite the fact that risks to global financial stability have increased with trade tensions and monetary normalization in the United States.

"Overall, market participants appear complacent about the risk of a sharp tightening of financial conditions," said Tobias Adrian, director of the IMF's monetary and capital-markets department, when presenting the Global Financial Stability report in Bali, Indonesia.