Tobias Adrian, the director for the International Monetary Fund's monetary and capital markets department, holds a press conference on April 18, 2018, in Washington to discuss the release of the "Global Financial Stability Report" issued twice a year. EFE-EPA/ Shawn Thew

The International Monetary Fund on Wednesday warned that an unexpected rise in US inflation, resulting from the aggressive fiscal stimulus launched by President Donald Trump, would cause significant global financial tensions forcing central banks around the world to respond firmly.

"Financial vulnerabilities, which have accumulated during years of extremely low rates and volatility, could make the road ahead bumpy and could put growth at risk," the IMF said in its "Global Financial Stability Report" issued twice a year.