IMF Financial Counsellor and Director for the Monetary and Capital Markets Department Tobias Adrian speaks during the Global Financial Stability Report (GFSR) press conference at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and World Bank annual meeting in Nusadua, Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/MADE NAGI

A handout photo made available by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows International Monetary Fund Division Chief Anna Ilyina (L), Tobias Adrian (2-R), IMF Financial Economic Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Deputy Director Fabio Natalucci (2-L) and Senior Media Office Anreas Adriano (R) present the Global Financial Stability Report press briefing at the 2018 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings at the Bali International Convention Centre in Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IMF/STEPHEN JAFFE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

A handout photo made available by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows IMF Financial Counsellor and Director for the Monetary and Capital Markets Department Tobias Adrian speaking after he presented the Global Financial Stability Report press briefing at the 2018 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings at the Bali International Convention Centre in Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IMF/STEPHEN JAFFE HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Investors may be underestimating the risks of a financial shock from dangerous undercurrents such as rising global debt, deteriorating global trade relations and pressures on emerging markets, the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday in its latest Global Financial Stability Report.

"In some advanced economies, some investors have grown overly confident and even possibly even complacent," said Tobias Adrian, IMF capital markets director, before the release of the report in Bali, Indonesia, where the Washington-based lender's autumn meeting with the World Bank started earlier this week.