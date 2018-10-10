Investors may be underestimating the risks of a financial shock from dangerous undercurrents such as rising global debt, deteriorating global trade relations and pressures on emerging markets, the International Monetary Fund warned Wednesday in its latest Global Financial Stability Report.
"In some advanced economies, some investors have grown overly confident and even possibly even complacent," said Tobias Adrian, IMF capital markets director, before the release of the report in Bali, Indonesia, where the Washington-based lender's autumn meeting with the World Bank started earlier this week.