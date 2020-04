A quiet Wall Street with a view of a statue of George Washington (R) and the New York Stock Exchange in New York, New York, USA, 13 April 2020. EFE/EPA/JUSTIN LANE

The world economy will likely experience a recession this year not seen since the Great Depression, the International Monetary Fund said Tuesday as it slashed growth forecast figures in the wake of the global coronavirus pandemic.

The IMF now expects the global economy to contract “sharply” by 3 percent this year as governments across the world impose lockdowns and suspend non-essential economic activities to protect their healthcare systems and limit the spread of the Covid-19 disease.