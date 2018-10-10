A handout photo made available by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) shows International Monetary Fund Division Chief Anna Ilyina (L), Tobias Adrian (R), IMF Financial Economic Counsellor and Director of the Monetary and Capital Markets Department, Deputy Director Fabio Natalucci (C) presenting the Global Financial Stability Report press briefing at the 2018 IMF/World Bank Annual Meetings at the Bali International Convention Centre in Bali, Indonesia, Oct. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/IMF/STEPHEN JAFFE HANDOUT

A new study by the International Monetary Fund projects emerging economies will muddle through recent market turbulence without a severe shock to their financial systems, but flags an outside chance of a crisis, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE on Wednesday.

A few countries, such as Argentina, are expected to suffer contractions. But most will continue to experience growth, despite sometimes drastic declines in their currencies, the IMF said in its Financial Stability Report, released at its annual meetings in Indonesia.