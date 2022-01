A photo provided by Primo Entertainment that shows a section of Space Adventure, a space exhibit that its organizers say will be the largest "ever seen. The exhibition will kick off its North American tour on 7 April 2022 in Miami, Florida. EFE/Primo Entertainment EDITORIAL USE ONLY. ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

Space Adventure, an immersive exhibition that will tour the United States and Canada to celebrate the arrival of man on the Moon, is set to kick off in Miami in April.

The multi-stage exhibit will feature more than 300 original NASA artifacts, including the Apollo 11 command module and the Moon Buggy lunar roving vehicle.