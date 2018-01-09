Activist Jaime Contreras, of the International Service Workers Union (SEIU) protests against the cancellation of their Temporary Protective Status, in front of the White House in Washington, United States, Jan. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Manager of the CASA association Sara Ramirez protests against the cancellation of their Temporary Protective Status, in front of the White House in Washington, United States, Jan. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Activists pro-immigration, community leaders and immigrants protest against the cancellation of their Temporary Protective Status, in front of the White House in Washington, United States, Jan. 8, 2017. EPA-EFE/Lenin Nolly

Several dozen immigrants gathered in front of the White House Monday to protest the US government's decision to cancel the Temporary Protected Status program for Salvadorans.

A total of 263,282 Salvadorans benefitted up through the end of 2016 from the TPS program, which was launched in 2001 to protect citizens of that country living in the US from deportation after the devastating earthquakes that struck their homeland early that year, and it was also authorized years earlier for Salvadorans who fled their country's civil war.