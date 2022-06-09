A protester holds a poster reading 'Summit of the Americas. Cuba Venezuela Nicaragua Present!', as they gather in front of the Microsoft Theater, where leaders and heads of delegations arrive for the inaugural ceremony of the 2022 Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

A protester holds a poster reading 'It is better to die on your feet than to live on your knees', as they gather in front of the Microsoft Theater, where leaders and heads of delegations arrive for the inaugural ceremony of the 2022 Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Police officers surround protesters as they gather in front of the Microsoft Theater, where leaders and heads of delegations arrive for the inaugural ceremony of the 2022 Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Protesters gather in front of the Microsoft Theater, where leaders and heads of delegations arrive for the inaugural ceremony of the 2022 Summit of the Americas, in Los Angeles, California, USA, 08 June 2022. EPA-EFE/ETIENNE LAURENT

Immigration was the main focus of protests across Los Angeles on Wednesday as leaders from across the continent gathered to open the 9th Summit of the Americas.

Most of the protests were lackluster, with small gatherings of people, and held away from the venue due to heavy security deployed before the arrival of the United States President Joe Biden and his counterparts.

In addition to calls for immigration regulation, both for asylum seekers and for those who have been in the US for decades with temporary permits, slogans were also heard criticizing the upcoming meeting between Biden and Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro and the absence of the leaders of Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua.

This amalgamation of the various protests throughout the streets of downtown Los Angeles integrated what organizations and activists have dubbed the People's Summit, to accommodate issues that they consider have not received the attention they deserve on the official summit's agenda.

(...)