The immigration crisis unfolding at the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday dominated the first televised Democratic presidential debate, with former housing and urban development secretary Julian Castro calling for ending the criminalization of the undocumented immigrants crossing the border.
The former member of ex-president Barack Obama's cabinet (2014-2017) and the only Hispanic person on the list, argued for the repeal of Section 1325 of the United States Code, part of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which has allowed the administration of President Donald Trump to implement its "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal immigrants.