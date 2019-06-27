Members of the media view the televised debate of the Presidential Candidates in the Democratic Party, which took place in the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, in Miami, Florida, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Members of the media view the televised debate of the Presidential Candidates in the Democratic Party, which took place in the Adrienne Arsht Center of the Performing Arts, in Miami, Florida, USA, June 26, 2019. EPA-EFE/GIORGIO VIERA

Former United States Secretary of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro participates in the Unity and Freedom Presidential Forum at the Hilton in Pasadena, California, USA, May 31, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/ETIENNE LAURENT

The immigration crisis unfolding at the border between the United States and Mexico on Wednesday dominated the first televised Democratic presidential debate, with former housing and urban development secretary Julian Castro calling for ending the criminalization of the undocumented immigrants crossing the border.

The former member of ex-president Barack Obama's cabinet (2014-2017) and the only Hispanic person on the list, argued for the repeal of Section 1325 of the United States Code, part of the Immigration and Nationality Act, which has allowed the administration of President Donald Trump to implement its "zero tolerance" policy towards illegal immigrants.