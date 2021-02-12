Democratic Congressman Ted Lieu in the US Capitol in Washington on Feb. 11, 2021, during the impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump. EFE-EPA/Jim Lo Scalzo

Former President Donald Trump's defense attorneys David Schoen (c) and Michael van der Veen (l) in the Capitol in Washington during the impeachment trial on Feb. 11, 2021. EFE-EPA/Mandel Ngan

Democratic congresspeople acting as the "managers" of ex-President Donald Trump's second impeachment trial on Thursday sought to prove on the third day of proceedings in the US Senate that if the former president were acquitted he could once again cause violence or serve as an inspiration for other appointed or elected officials to do so in the future, given that he would suffer no constitutionally-mandated consequences for his actions.

With that in mind, the managers emphasized Trump's evident lack of remorse for his role in the deadly Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol complex to demand that he be banned from ever again holding public office.