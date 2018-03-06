The speaker of the Catalan parliament has scheduled a date for a plenary debate aimed at electing a new president of the northeastern Spanish region, while the sole candidate for the post on Tuesday submitted a request to be released from prison in order to attend the session.

Speaker Roger Torrent signed off for the plenary to take place on Monday just as the defense team for Jordi Sanchez, a leading figure in the separatist Together for Catalonia (JxCat) party, filed a request to the Supreme Court asking for the politician to be released from preventative prison, where he has been held for his alleged hand in the abortive separatist referendum last year.