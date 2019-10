Last year, Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva spent two days refusing to leave a union office and return to the prison that he now says he will not leave for a lower-security facility amid his continuing battle with Brazil's justice system.

Lula, who governed Brazil from 2003 to 2010, has sparked a debate in the legal about whether an inmate can refuse to exercise the right to move to a more adequate facility as outlined in the law.