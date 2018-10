Ukrainians hold posters with the hashtag '#Save Oleg Sentsov' during a rally in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPAN FRANKO

People hold placards and wear face masks with portrait of Oleg Sentsov during a silent protest in front of the Russian embassy in Prague, Czech Republic, Aug. 28, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/MARTIN DIVISEK

Ukrainians hold a banner with the hashtag '#Save Oleg Sentsov' during a rally in front of the Russian embassy in Kiev, Ukraine, Aug. 21, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/STEPAN FRANKO

A Ukrainian film director who has been on a hunger strike since May in a Russian prison put an end to his protest Friday and was receiving medical attention, according to the Federal Penitentiary Service.

Oleg Sentsov, the 42-year-old Crimean director, started his hunger strike on May 14 and recently said he was prepared to die if his demands were not met, namely the release of all Ukrainian political prisoners.