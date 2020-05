Thai soldiers shoot rubber bullets to anti-government protesters during clashes on a highway at the National Memorial near Don Mueang Airport in Bangkok, Thailand, 28 April 2010 (reissued 13 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Black smoke rises into the sky as Red Shirt protesters burn tires and set fire to several buildings following the military crackdown in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 May 2010 (reissued 13 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A combo picture shows a Thai anti government Red Shirt protester waving a Thai national flag next to an anti-military line during violent street battles at Din Daeng road near Victory Monument in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 May 2010 (top) and the same location on 30 April 2020 (bottom) amid the coronavirus emergency lockdown (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/NARONG SANGNAK

A leader of Red Shirt pro-democracy protesters Jatuporn Prompan (3-L) speaks to journalists during a merit making religious ceremony for their associates who were killed in the 2010 military crackdown, at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A leader of Red Shirt pro-democracy protesters Jatuporn Prompan (4-L) and supporters are blessed by Buddhist monks during a merit making religious ceremony for their associates who were killed in the 2010 military crackdown, at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A leader of Red Shirt pro-democracy protesters Jatuporn Prompan (3-L) and supporters are blessed by Buddhist monks during a merit making religious ceremony for their associates who were killed in the 2010 military crackdown, at a Buddhist temple in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 May 2020. EPA-EFE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

Anti-riot police officers stand guard in a pool of blood poured by supporters of ousted Thai Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra outside Prime Minister Abhisit Vejjajiva's home during a demonstration in Bangkok, Thailand, 17 March 2010 (reissued 13 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

An anti-government protester flees from soldiers opening fire next to burning tires during clashes at Rama IV road in central Bangkok, Thailand, 16 May 2010 (reissued 13 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

A combo picture shows a Thai soldier looking at a Red Shirt anti-government protester who was shot dead during a military crackdown on protesters at their rally site in Bangkok, Thailand, 19 May 2010 (top) and the same location on 01 May 2020 (bottom) amid the coronavirus emergency lockdown (issued 14 May 2020). EPA-EFE FILE/RUNGROJ YONGRIT

The 10th anniversary of the clashes between Thailand's military and "red shirt" protesters, which bloodied the streets of Bangkok and left scores dead, was marked Tuesday amid impunity, the trauma of many and the silence of a large part of Thai society.

Red shirt supporters marked the occasion with a morning ceremony at Wat (temple) Nuan Chan in northern Bangkok where they remembered those who were killed in the protests. EFE-EPA