Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate a day after general elections in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) speaks to journalists after casting his ballot at a polling station during general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/T. MUGHAL

Former cricket player Imran Khan, leader of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party, claimed victory on Thursday in Pakistan's general elections.

Khan delivered the announcement in a televised address from his house in Islamabad, although there was as yet no official confirmation of Wednesday's election results.