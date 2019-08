Pakistani boy wave Pakistan's national flag as the nation celebrate Independence Day and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 August 2019. EFE/EPA/SHAHZAIB AKBER

People gather at the compound of the masuoleum of founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah as they celebrate the Independence Day and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Karachi, Pakistan, 14 August 2019.

People shout anti-Indian slogans during the nation celebrates Independence Day and to express solidarity with the people of Kashmir, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 14 August 2019.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan (R) addresses Kashmir's Legislative Assembly on the occasion of Pakistan's Independence Day, in Muzaffarabad, Pakistan, 14 August 2019.

The prime minister of Pakistan on Wednesday compared his Indian counterpart with Adolf Hitler over the scrapping of the special status of Jammu and Kashmir and blockade of the region.

Imran Khan also warned he would respond to any attack on his territory by "ten folds."