Supporters of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate as the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) elects Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, outside the parliament in Islamabad, Pakistan, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

Supporters of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate as the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) elects Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, in Karachi, Pakistan, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/SHAHZAIB AKBER

Supporters of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate as the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) elects Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, in Peshawar, Pakistan, 17 August 2018. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A handout photo made available by the Press Information Department shows Imran Khan, Prime Minister-elect at a session of the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) in Islamabad, Pakistan, 17 August 2018. EPA/PID HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Hundreds of supporters celebrated all over Pakistan as former cricketer Imran Khan, now chairman of the Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) party, was elected as 22nd Prime Minister of Pakistan late Friday.

After the speaker of Pakistan's National Assembly Asad Qaisar announced the outcome of the vote in the Lower House his supporters started celebrations, including fireworks, across the country, as pictured by epa-efe photographers.