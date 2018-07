Supporters of Awami National Party (ANP) shout slogans during a protest against alleged rigging in general elections in Karachi, Pakistan, Jul. 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/REHAN KHAN

A handout photo made available by the Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) political party shows Imran Khan, head of PTI, speaking to nation at a televised address in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PTI HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

The challenges ahead of Imran Khan, the leader of the Tehreek-e-Insaf party, who won recent elections in Pakistan, are huge even as his supporters continued to celebrate his victory on Tuesday.

The charismatic former cricketer had promised a new nation, economic development and fighting graft, but the grave economic situation that the country is steeped in, along with allegations of electoral fraud surrounding his victory, might mar his plans.