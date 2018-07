Polling officers count ballots at a polling station as the general elections concluded, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/BILAWAL ARBAB

Supporters of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate at the end of the election day, in Lahore, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/RAHAT DAR

Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) speaks to journalists after casting his ballot at a polling station during general elections in Islamabad, Pakistan, Jul. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/T. MUGHAL

Pakistan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party of former international cricketer Imran Khan is leading unofficial and partial vote counts in Pakistan's general election, while the release of official figures has been delayed due to technical failures.

According to the unofficial vote count offered by the Pakistani media, Khan's PTI has won around 114 of the 272 seats of the National Assembly.