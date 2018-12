Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan attends talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping (not pictured) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, Nov 02 2018. EPA-EFE/THOMAS PETER / POOL

Pakistan's prime minister said on Tuesday that his country has been facilitating talks between the Afghan Taliban and United States officials in the United Arab Emirates.

"Pakistan has helped in the dialogue between Taliban and the US in Abu Dhabi," Imran Khan tweeted.