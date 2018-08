Supporters of Imran Khan, head of Pakistan Tehrik-e-Insaf (PTI) celebrate as the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) elects Imran Khan, as the Prime Minister, in Peshawar, Pakistan, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/BILAWAL ARBAB

A handout photo made available by the Press Information Department shows Imran Khan, Prime Minister-elect at a session of the National assembly (lower house of the parliament) in Islamabad, Pakistan, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PID HANDOUT HANDOUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/NO SALES

Imran Khan was sworn in as the prime minister of Pakistan on Saturday at a ceremony in Islamabad, attended by the country's top officials and his former cricket colleagues.

"I, Imran Khan, do solemnly swear that I am a Muslim and believe in the Unity and Oneness of Almighty Allah. I, with utmost sincerity will be loyal to the country," Khan repeated after Pakistani President Mamnoon Hussain during his swearing-in.