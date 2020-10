A Borneo orangutan (Pongo pygmaeus) stands on the river bank as haze from the forest fires blanket the area in Salat island, outskirts of Palangkaraya, Central Kalimantan, Indonesia, 23 September 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FULLY HANDOKO

Fires that occur every year in Indonesia have ravaged more than 4.4 million hectares of land between 2015 and 2019, an area larger than the size of Denmark, Greenpeace said in a report on Thursday.

The environmental nonprofit denounced errors made by the Indonesian government in protecting forests and wetlands during the fire season, which usually occurs between July and October. EFE-EPA