Photograph showing two women protesting with a banner that reads "Free our Children" in front of the Planalto palace, where Brazilian President Michel Temer and US Vice President Mike Pence held a press conference in Brasilia, Brazil, Jun 26, 2018. EPA-EFE/Joedson Alves

Visiting US Vice President Mike Pence used a joint press conference here Tuesday with Brazil's Michel Temer to warn Central Americans from trying to enter the United States illegally.

Pence, who arrived in Brasilia on Tuesday at the start of a Latin American tour that will also take him to Ecuador and Guatemala. addressed the "problems" that illegal immigration causes for the United States.