Chinese women pose for a picture as they wait for the Chinese flag rising ceremony at Tiananmen Square before the opening of the second session of the 13th National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People (GHOP) in Beijing, China, Mar. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/ROMAN PILIPEY

China might be trying hard to show the world that its women are the driving force of its economy, but gender equality is a far cry in the country, where women are still struggling to be taken seriously.

Shanghai Women's Federation's Vice President, Wen Wen Lei said that in China, men are considered to be breadwinners, while women are expected to look after the home and family.