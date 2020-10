A 28 September 2020 photo of Miguel Perez Carreño Hospital in Caracas. Venezuela. Venezuela is home to many invisible coronavirus victims, individuals who died of other causes without receiving proper treatment and are not counted as Covid-19 deaths. EPA-EFE/Rayner Peña R

Teresa de Pedraza was watching television when she felt a sharp pain that she immediately identified as a heart attack symptom.

Frightened, the Venezuelan woman went to four different hospitals in Caracas and the nearby city of Guarenas, where she lives, but was denied entry at all of them because they were swamped with Covid-19 cases.