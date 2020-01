As the government readies to execute four men for the 2012 rape-murder of a young paramedic in India, the shanty neighborhood where the convicts once lived still battles the shame brought by the crime seven years ago.

"The bad name will always remain with this colony even if they are hung or die or whatever happens,” a woman from the Ravi Dass Camp, a slum area in south Delhi, told EFE, refusing to give her name. EFE-EPA