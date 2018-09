A mosque affected by earthquakes in the north of Lombok island, Indonesia, on Sept. 1, 2018. EFE/Taryn Wilson

A woman collects water in a camp for residents displaced by earthquakes in the north of Lombok island, Indonesia, on Sept. 1, 2018. EFE/Taryn Wilson

A field hospital set up outside Tanjung General Regional Hospital in the north of Lombok island, Indonesia, on Sept. 1, 2018. EFE/Taryn Wilson

One end of Tanjung General Regional Hospital, destroyed by earthquakes, in the north of Lombok island, Indonesia, on Sept. 1, 2018. EFE/Taryn Wilson

Tents set up amid the rubble of a village in the north of Lombok island, Indonesia, on Sept. 1, 2018. EFE/Taryn Wilson

A man and a child sit where a building used to stand in a village in the north of Lombok island, Indonesia, on Sept. 1, 2018. EFE/Taryn Wilson

After a series of major earthquakes, residents in the devastated north of Indonesia's Lombok island are now facing health and economic problems as they try to rebuild their homes and their lives.

At least 555 died in the quakes, National Agency for Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) spokesperson Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Aug 24. And with more than 1,500 aftershocks and the island continuing to shake, recovery is being hampered.